Iran claims responsibility for attack on Iraqi base housing U.S. troops

AL ANBAR, Iraq – Iran is claiming responsibility for a rocket attack at a base in Iraq housing U.S. troops.
NBC News reports multiple rockets have been launched at al-Asad Airbase. Multiple rockets hit the base, but the exact number is not yet known.
The White House said they’re aware of the attack and President Donald Trump is monitoring the situation closely.
Iran is claiming responsibility for the attack, according to NBC News.
The incident follows last week’s U.S. drone strike that killed top Iranian General Qasem Soleimani. Iran quickly vowed to enact revenge against the U.S.
According to NBC News, Speaker Pelosi was handed a not during a meeting informing her of the attack. One member of the group said her reaction was to pray.
Updates: https://nbcnews.to/2FwtEs2