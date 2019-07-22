Iran claims to have captured CIA spies

TEHRAN, Iran (NBC) – The Iranian Intelligence Ministry claims to have captured 17 spies working for the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency. President Trump denied the allegation Monday morning.
Iranian media reported Monday that some of those captured have been sentenced to death.
President Trump tweeted his denial Monday morning, saying “the report of Iran capturing CIA spies is totally false.”
The Iranian Intelligence Ministry released stills that purport to show as alleged by Iran CIA intelligence officers that it claimed recruited or handled Iranian assets and spies inside Iran.
These alleged spies are purportedly among the 17 that are detained by Iran.
The Iranian government makes similar claims from time to time and it is not immediately possible to determine whether they are legitimate.