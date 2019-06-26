Iran-U.S. tensions escalate

TEHRAN, Iran (NBC) – Relations between Tehran and Washington continue on a downward spiral as Iranian officials say the Islamic republic will speed up enrichment of uranium and pull further out of the nuclear deal with world powers.
When the Trump administration sanctioned the highest authority in the land, Ayatollah Khamenei, it drew a sharp response from Tehran, calling the administration “mentally unstable” and “a bunch of liars, that were not interested in dialogue.”
Tehran also said by sanctioning the supreme leader, Washington had put the final nail on the coffin of diplomacy with Iran and that there was no chance of talks anymore. And with that came another apocalyptic tweet from the president threatening to obliterate Iran.
Wednesday, Iran announced that by Thursday, it will exceed its limit of low enriched uranium. The rest was meant to be shipped out of the country to be stored or sold. Iran said it’ll keep all of its stockpiles. It’s a small but provocative step.
Of more concern is an announcement that by July 7th, Iran is going to significantly roll back their commitments to the nuclear deal.
Few details have been given, but if Iran decides to start enriching again—at very high levels—then it’s hard to see continued support by Europe who say they are committed to it.
But Iran seems to have lost confidence in Europe being able to protect Iran from U.S. sanctions. One senior official described the E.U. as little more than a U.S. lackey with no real power.