Iran unveils new ballistic missile

IRAN (NBC) – An Iranian news outlet says the elite Revolutionary Guard has inaugurated a surface-to-surface ballistic missile it claims has a 620-mile range.
A ceremony marking the inauguration was held in an underground missile factory described as an “underground city.”
The ceremony coincided with the 40th anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
The missile, dubbed Dezful, is a version of the Zolfaghar missile that has a 430-mile range and a 992-pound warhead.
Iran has missile capability of up to 1,250 miles, far enough to reach archenemy Israel and U.S. military bases in the region.
Occasionally, Iran announces military achievements that cannot be independently verified.