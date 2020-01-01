Iranian-backed militiamen withdraw from U.S. Embassy protest

BAGHDAD, Iraq (NBC) – Militiamen backed by Iran have left the U.S. Embassy compound in Baghdad after two days of violent protests and clashes with American security forces.
Beefed-up U.S. and Iraqi troops are now protecting the embassy, but not before protesters damaged its outer perimeter.
It seems like the protests have finally wound down, after almost two full days of violent demonstrations.
According to a statement from the Joint Operational Command in Iraq, Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi—based on his commitments to protect diplomatic missions—ordered Iraqi government forces to protect the embassy and its employees. He has called on an angry mob to stop protesting and end their sit-in and has told protesters that their message was received.
Now, apparently, all members of paramilitary groups and their supporters have withdrawn from the perimeter of the U.S. Embassy. They have dismantled their tents and Iraqi security forces have completely secured the embassy perimeter.
Due to the attacks, all public consular operations at the U.S. Embassy have been suspended until further notice.
However this pans out in the short term, it has illustrated the difficult and fragile nature of the U.S. relationship with Iraq. The question is whether this relationship is tenable and, if so, for how long?