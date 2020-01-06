Iran’s new top general vows to continue down predecessor’s path

TEHRAN, Iran (NBC) – The new commander of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Overseas Branch said he would continue along General Qasem Soleimani’s path.
Soleimani was killed in a drone strike carried out by the United States in Iraq on January 3.
Iran’s supreme leader assigned General Esmail Ghaani, Soleimani’s deputy, as the new Commander of the Quds Force on the same day.
Ghaani said in return for Soleimani’s, death Iran would force U.S. troops out of the region.
General Ghanni said the following, translated to English from Farsi: “We promise to continue down martyr [Qassem] Soleimani’s path as firmly as before, with the help of God, and in return for his martyrdom we aim at getting rid of America from the region in several steps, and we will continue our path towards a global rule by our Imam of the time [Imam Mahdi, the last Shiite imam] peace be upon him.”