Iraqis with criminal convictions deported from U.S.

BASRA, Iraq – Dozens of people of Iraqi origin have been deported from the United States after Iraq agreed to take back its citizens with criminal convictions. It was part of a deal to remove itself from President Trump’s travel ban.
Hani al-Bazoni is one of the dozens of people deported from the United States. Spending the past eight months in Basra, Iraq, he leaves behind his wife and seven children, all U.S. citizens. His oldest is a cadet in the Marines and his youngest is 3 years old.
U.S. congressmen, lawyers and human rights activists say Iraq remains unsafe for such returnees.
al-Bazoni moved to the U.S. in the 1990s as a refugee. In the U.S., he spent some time in jail on assault charges. He also worked as a translator for the military, a job leaving him vulnerable in Iraq, where Iranian-backed militias oppose the presence of U.S. troops.
“I was living in the United States for a long time, I get deported to Iraq and I don’t know anybody over here, only I have a couple of sisters and one brother, but everybody has his own life,” al-Bazoni said. “I am afraid from a lot of people, they have militias here, they’re against (you know) they know I come from the United States, whatever, maybe I will get targeted over here, you know what I mean?”
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested hundreds of the 1,400 Iraqis eligible for deportation because of their criminal convictions.
The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) sued on their behalf. It stalled the deportation process, but the case was overturned after appeals, and deportations picked up in April.