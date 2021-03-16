IRS identifies issue with distribution of stimulus payments

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – The Internal Revenue Service is ironing out an issue that delayed millions of second-round stimulus payments.
The problem popped up during the second round of payments, affecting customers of various tax preparation companies, including “TurboTax” and “H&R Block.”
The IRS deposited those payments into the wrong accounts using temporary “pass-through” accounts set up by the tax prep companies but which the customers no longer had access to.
TurboTax and H&R Block say they’ve given the agency updated bank account information for customers.
IRS officials also say the agency has a new system to fix errors more quickly.