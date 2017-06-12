Is Medford really getting a Chick-fil-A?

Medford, Ore. – In recent days, local Chick-fil-A fans have rejoiced following reports on Facebook indicating a Chick-fil-A restaurant is coming to southern Oregon.
However, the actual organization has something to say about that.
Amanda Hanna, manager of public relations for Chick-fil-A issued the following statement in response to KOBI-TV NBC5’s inquiry on Monday, June 12:
We are always evaluating potential new locations in the hopes of serving existing and new customers great food with remarkable service. While we hope to serve the Medford community in the future, we do not currently have any locations to confirm.
While not exactly a denial of initial reports, a lack of confirmation from the company itself would seem to indicate there will be no Chick-fil-A location coming to Medford’s Northgate Marketplace–at least for now.
Local Chick-fil-A fans will have to be content with traveling over four hours to locations in Clackamas, Hillsboro, or Sacramento, California.