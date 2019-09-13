Israeli rerun election draws closer

ASHDOD, Israel – Benjamin Netanyahu is again fighting for his political survival in a rerun election as he is seeking a fifth term as Israel’s prime minister
Polls predict a close race when the country goes to the polls next Tuesday, five months after an inconclusive election in which Netanyahu declared himself the winner but failed to put together a coalition government.
As with every Israeli election, it’s about two words: Benjamin Netanyahu—Israel’s longest-serving prime minister.
It’s a referendum on his ten-year rule. It’s the second election in five months. It’s an election nobody wanted—not the government, not the opposition and certainly not the public. And there are signs that it’s not just tight but that Netanyahu looks more vulnerable than ever.
For a start, the election was called because of his weakness. It looked like he’d won in April but in fact, he couldn’t form a ruling coalition.
On Tuesday, he was hustled off the stage at an election rally because of the rocket fire from Gaza.
His main opponent, Benny Gantz, a man that he used to order around as chief of staff of Israel’s defense forces says that shows that Netanyahu is weak on Gaza.
And there are signs that Netanyahu’s Iran strategy may be crumbling as Donald Trump hints he might talk to Iran and John Bolton, Netanyahu’s great ally inside the White House is out.
So it’s a tight race with Mr. Netanyahu looking more vulnerable than ever.