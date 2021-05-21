Israelis, Palestinians survey damage after ceasefire

In Gaza, after the ceasefire, people are trying to put their lives back together. But there has been a tremendous amount of damage. The mayor told us that around 100 miles of basic infrastructure, roads, and water pipes have all been destroyed plus office buildings and apartment buildings.
Around 100,000 people in Gaza left their homes because of the fighting and now they are trying to go back to see what is left in their apartments.
Many people were taking shelter in schools because they thought that was the only place where they would be safe.
It’s hard to know what people accomplished in this round of fighting. Hamas is stronger politically and is able to say that it won this battle against Israel. Even though this is what is left in Gaza, it’s saying it fought until the last rocket. Hamas fired over 4,000 rockets at Israel.
But that’s on the emotional side. On the political side, Hamas can say that it stood up to Israel and kept fighting, But the Israelis say that the result is that Hamas and Gaza have been set back years. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu just said that.
Israel achieved its military goals. It wiped out Hamas’ military infrastructure and from what we can see in Gaza, a lot of infrastructure has been destroyed.