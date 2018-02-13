Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu facing corruption allegations

ISRAEL (NBCNC) – Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been on television saying he will continue to lead Israel. That’s in spite of a police recommendation that he should be indicted for corruption.
He has denied any wrongdoing and he has always rejected the allegations against him, dismissing them as a political witch hunt. He has not been charged yet.
It all comes after a 14-month investigation. The police found enough evidence to recommend that the state should now indict the prime minister. He faces charges in two cases.
In one, police say he improperly accepted expensive gifts like cigars, pink champagne, and jewelry for his wife from different billionaires.
In a second, that he negotiated with a newspaper publisher for favorable coverage of himself in exchange for a bill that would weaken that newspaper’s biggest competitor.
Police have been questioning him, several times, at his official residence in Jerusalem.
Now it’s up to the attorney general to examine the evidence to decide whether to actually indict Benjamin Netanyahu.