Italy extends nationwide lockdown

FIUMICINO, Italy (NBC) – As Italy’s government announced Monday it would extend its nationwide lockdown measures against a coronavirus outbreak until at least Easter, the top of Rome’s presidential palace was lit in the colors of the tricolor flag to show solidarity with the country.
The government said the lockdown, originally due to end on April 3, would be extended at least until the Easter season in April, as the number of new infections declines.
While the majority of Italians stay at home due to the stringent measures, workers such as fishermen try and carry on with their daily routines, only wearing masks and keeping a safe social distance from their colleagues.
Business has taken a nosedive with few people now able to reach the daily auctions to buy fish and with restaurants closed, demand has completely fallen away.
Italy, which is the world’s hardest hit country in terms of number of deaths and accounts for more than a third of all global fatalities, saw its total death tally rise to 11,591 since the outbreak emerged in northern regions on February 21st.