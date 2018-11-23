It’s still not safe to eat romaine lettuce, CDC says

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBCNC) – The CDC continues to remind Americans to not eat romaine lettuce amid an E. coli outbreak that has sickened dozens.
The newly released statement comes after the head of the FDA Dr. Scott Gollieb announced the lettuce most likely came from California due to growing and harvesting patterns.
Dr. Gottlieb also said officials are working to supply the market with lettuce that will soon be harvested from different regions.
But in the meantime, officials are still urging consumers to throw away all romaine lettuce and to clean the area where the lettuce was stored.
32 people in 11 states have become ill and 13 had to be hospitalized.
No deaths have been reported.
The following is the full statement released Friday from the CDC:
“CDC continues to investigate a multistate outbreak of E. coli O157 infections linked to romaine lettuce. We understand this outbreak is of concern to many Americans, especially with so many gathering for meals this Thanksgiving week. CDC’s disease detectives are working with federal regulatory partners to investigate and determine the source of contamination as quickly as possible. We will continue to provide more information as it becomes available. The good news is we were able to detect and identify the outbreak quickly through our disease surveillance system, which can prevent further illness.
“However, until we know more, it’s crucial that Americans continue to follow the guidance that CDC issued. There are no exceptions. All romaine lettuce must be discarded, regardless of brand, type, or if it is in a mixture. We also continue to urge people to follow our tips to help prevent E. coli illness. In addition, we remind clinicians that antibiotics are not recommended for patients in whom E. coli O157 is suspected until diagnostic testing rules out this infection.”