Ivanka Trump could face ethics investigation after ‘Goya’ tweet

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – Ivanka Trump could be facing an ethics investigation over a tweet she posted in support of Goya Foods.
The first daughter posted a tweet Tuesday night with Goya’s catchphrase: “If it’s Goya it has to be good.” Then, repeating it in Spanish.
The comments included a photo of Ivanka Trump holding a can of Goya black beans.
Although the tweet was in support of Goya, the post might have violated federal ethics laws which, according to the Department of Justice: “An employee’s position or title should not be used to coerce, to endorse any product, service or enterprise.” Ivanka Trump officially serves as “Advisor to the President.”
The DOJ calls actions like this a misuse of one’s government position. The Office of Government Ethics has not commented on the matter.
Ivanka’s tweet comes after critics of the president called for a boycott of Goya following the CEO’s praise of President Trump.
The president also praised CEO Robert Unanue Wednesday morning in a tweet saying the company is doing “great” and the “radical left smear machine backfired.”