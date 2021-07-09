Jack Fire in Douglas County grows to over 4,000 acres

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – The Jack Fire burning in the Umpqua National Forest east of Roseburg now covers 4,224 acres.
The fire was first reported on the evening of Monday, July 5 in timberland about 30 miles east of Glide.
The Oregon State Fire Marshal said on Thursday, July 8, nearly 200 structures are threatened by the fire as Level 3 and Level 2 evacuation notices remain in effect. For the latest evacuation zones, visit https://bit.ly/3hKY9gq
The day before the latest report, the fire spotted across the Umpqua River and into the scar of the 2002 Apple Fire.
The fire’s growth is expected to continue as the area experiences hotter and drier weather over the next few days.
Crews are working on building containment lines and creating defensible space ahead of the fire while also scouting contingent containment lines. Engine and aircraft are ready to tackle any spot fires that show up.
As of Thursday afternoon, the Jack Fire was 0% contained.
For the latest updates, visit the Jack Fire Facebook page at https://fb.me/JackFire2021