Jackson Co. audit shows positive momentum

Jackson County is in compliance financially after an audit of it’s 2016 finances.
An outside accounting team took a look at the county’s revenue and expenses for the last fiscal year and found a positive trend.
The results presented at a commissioner’s meeting showed costs are dropping while revenue is going up, with a few exceptions, like a bump in s spending due to the Public Employee Retirement System or PERS.
“Generally the trend is we’re doing more with less, being more efficient and just managing the public’s resources well,” said Commissioner Rick Dyer.
Commissioner Dyer says the external audit has been routine over the last several years.
The audit report was publicly televised and video can be found under the January 25th, 2017 recording via RVTV – http://jacksoncountyor.org/County/Video-TV/Board-of-Commissioners