Home
Jackson Co. gets 75K grant for homeless during pandemic

Jackson Co. gets 75K grant for homeless during pandemic

Local News Top Stories Video , , , ,

MEDFORD, Ore. — The Jackson County Emergency Operations Center says its received 3 major grants totaling $75,000 to provide essential services for the homeless on the Bear Creek Greenway.

It says a number of community partners donated the money including the United Way of Jackson County, AllCare, and Jackson Care Connect.

Camping or living on the greenway is usually not allowed.

However, because of the coronavirus pandemic, the county says it wants anyone there to stay put to limit any potential spread.

“We are bringing service to them such as food, EMT services, this week we’re reaching out with our mental health team from Jackson County HHS and providing some crisis management services,” said Steve Lambert, Jackson Co. operations group leader for the Emergency Operations Center.

At this time, Lambert says nobody living on the greenway has informed the county they’re showing any symptoms of the virus.

For that reason, he says nobody has been tested.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »