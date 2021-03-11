Home
Jackson Co. Health and Human Services building closed to in-person services

MEDFORD, Ore. — Jackson County Health and Human Services announced Thursday morning, it would be closed to in-person services for the remainder of the week.

In a press release, Jackson County said a water pipe break happened early Wednesday morning. It said a ‘significant portion of the main floor was impacted by the subsequent water
damage.’ Building restoration efforts are currently underway.

The Health and Human Services building is currently closed to in-person services for the remainder of the week. Jackson County said many services are still accessible via phone or telehealth. Below are the phone numbers for a variety of its services.

24 hours a days a week Crisis Line: 541-774-8201
COVID-19 vaccination appointments: 541-774-8209
Developmental Disabilities: 541-774-8205
Environmental Public Health: 541-774-8206
Mental Health: 541-774-8201
Public Health: 541-774-8209
Veterans Services: 541-774-8214

