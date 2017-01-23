Jackson Co. HeartMap Challenge offering $10k prize

Jackson County, Ore. – The Jackson County HeartMap Challenge is giving local residents the chance to earn a prize up to $10,000.
The challenge is being held in order to build a comprehensive database of automatic external defibrillators, or AEDs, in Jackson County.
Jackson County Fire District 3 said AEDs are designed to allow bystanders to help during a cardiac arrest before medical responders arrive. The EMS Medical Director for Jackson County ambulance and fire agencies Dr. Paul Rostykus said each AED device has voice and visual prompts that guide you through the necessary steps to save a life. You can often find them in schools, businesses and gyms.
Dr. Rostykus said, “Our list of AED locations is incomplete. We are seeking the public’s help to learn where more of these devices are located.”
Here are the basic rules, according to JCFD3:
- To participate in the contest, individuals or teams complete the free registration online at www.heartmap.uwctc.org.
- The contest starts Wednesday, February 1 and ends Tuesday, February 28.
- When you locate an AED in Jackson County, report a brief description of it on the contest website, including the building address for the AED, its location within the building, and whether the device appears to be ready for use.
Prizes start at $50. “A $10,000 grand prize will be awarded to the individual or team that identifies the most number of unique AEDs. “Unique” means a player or team has to be the first to find the AED for it to count towards a score,” according to JCFD3.