Jackson Co. man on trial for allegedly assaulting a baby boy

Medford, Ore. — Jackson County Court is on day two of a trial for a Jackson County man accused of abusing a baby.
He says the baby fell off a bed, but prosecutors disagree.
The 911 call in March of 2015 reported the baby boy had fallen four feet onto carpet.
After being sent to Rogue Regional Medical Center and then flown to Doernbecher Children’s Hospital in Portland, doctors discovered several severe injuries that weren’t consistent with a fall.
Now, 28-year-old Petey Henthorne is on trial accused of assaulting the baby boy and failing to seek immediate medical attention.
He’s facing charges of first-degree assault and first-degree criminal mistreatment.
But the baby’s aunt says Henthorne treated the baby like he was one of his own.
“He was just very loving with him. Just like he is with all children… just takes care of him,” Angela Cameron.
Kara Ranger who fostered the baby after the incident says the damage the baby suffered wasn’t just physical.
“It was very hard… the first three weeks to a month he didn’t want anyone to hold him or touch him other than myself,” Ranger said.
“He was very shy… he would turn his head and wouldn’t look at people.”
Ranger says when she got the boy, he had multiple broken ribs, two black eyes, a rectal tear and one side of his body was paralyzed as a result of a head injury.
The pediatrics doctor at Doernbecher said the boy also had an adult bite mark on his face.
The baby is now three years old and is still going through physical therapy.
The trial will continue Thursday at the Jackson County Courthouse.