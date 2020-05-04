Jackson Co. Mental Health sees decline in calls

MEDFORD, Ore.– Jackson County Mental Health says its seen a decrease, rather than an increase as was expected, in the number of calls since the stay-at-home orders and the economic downturn.
The department says it doesn’t have a clear reason why this is the case but it may have to do with people staying at home more. Kids aren’t having to go to school, people aren’t commuting and many of our normal day-to-day stressors simply aren’t happening.
However, there are still many stressors out there and mental health experts say mental health crises haven’t just disappeared.
“There is a high level of distress that is occurring but people aren’t reaching out yet and they may be waiting for things to get back to some state of normalcy before they reach out,” said Rick Rawlins, a crisis and outpatient services manager with the county.
Rawlins says in a recent phone call with local hospitals, schools, and law enforcement, they’ve all seen a decrease in calls. However, they’re still available for anyone that needs help.
As states begin to reopen, the department expects a scaling up in the number of calls again but until then if you have a crisis Jackson County Mental Health says it’s available by phone 24/7.
You can call the crisis line at 541-774-8201 or if you’re outside Jackson County and in a crisis, you can call the National Suicide Prevention Helpline at 1-800-273-8255 or the National Alliance on Mental Illness 1-800-950-6264 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET.
