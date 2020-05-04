Jackson Co. prepares to submit reopening draft to governor

MEDFORD, Ore.– States across the country have begun to reopen in attempts to revive the economy and bring jobs back.
Oregon is still shut down but Governor Kate Brown’s office has plans for a phased reopening in the coming weeks. Counties must meet certain criteria before reopening like a consistent decline in cases and having a certain number of tests available.
Jackson County leaders say it’s one of the counties ready to reopen. County commissioners say they meet the criteria and cities are ready to start back up.
“I think we have been ready and I think businesses, of course experiencing the detrimental effects, are ready to get started again and I totally understand that,” said Commissioner Rick Dyer.
If the governor signs off on the county’s reopening plan, certain businesses accepted in phase one could open after May 15. The list of those businesses is still being finalized.
Jackson County plans to send it’s draft to the governor after Friday’s scheduled meeting.
