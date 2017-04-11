Jackson Co. recommended budget revealed

Jackson County, Ore. — Budget talks are ramping up in Jackson County.
The county’s administrator revealed today what the next budget could look like.
Overall, Danny Jordan says spending is in check.
That puts the county in a good position for the upcoming year.
Jackson County Commissioners and a 3-person budget committee will begin reviewing the proposed budget next week.
The budget which goes into effect June 7th is 339 million which is about the same amount as last year.
Of that money 125 million is considered savings.
Much of the budget comes from local property taxes.
Of those taxes, 78 percent go toward public safety like the sheriff’s office, the district attorney’s office and community justice.
County Administrator Danny Jordan says the largest fund is the Health and Human Services Fund.
The income to that fund will take a hit since some mental health services are now being handled by private agencies.
Even with the changes, though, Jordan says the county is in good financial standing thanks to thorough planning.
“We’re able to continue to operate all of the programs and services that we have been providing even given a significant increase in retirement costs from PERS,”
According to Jordan, the budget document includes what the county is hoping to accomplish the challenges in the coming year and the priorities the county is focusing on.
The public can comment on the proposed budget before the budget committee next week on April 17th and 18th.
The recommended budget can be viewed here: http://jacksoncountyor.org/Departments/Administration/County-Budget