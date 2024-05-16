Jackson Co. Republican Party hosting MOGA 2024

MEDFORD, Ore.- The Jackson County Republican Party is hosting MOGA 2024 this summer.

Randell Embertson, Chairman of the Jackson County Republican Party, says the MOGA (Make Oregon Great Again) event, takes place a month from now on June 22nd at the Jackson County Expo. Embertson says the event will feature leading figures in the conservative movement, including their keynote speaker Mike Lindell, Inventor of My Pillow. He says they’ve secured the whole fairgrounds, so they can bring in over four thousand people. He says the Jackson County Republican Party wants to reconnect with the community, and he feels with speakers like Lindell, they can do that.

“Mike has been, like, the tip of the spear for, really, continuing to resonate that message of ‘hey, there’s some problems, we should look at them, and let’s fix them’,” Embertson said.

Embertson says the people of Oregon want to know that their voice will be heard, and this event is the right place to start. Tickets for the event are already available. For more information, to purchase tickets, or to become a sponsor, please visit https://jcor.gop/MOGA.

