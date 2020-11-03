Jackson Co. Rotary clubs applications to replace lost tools, equipment

JACKSON CO., Or.- Jackson County’s Rotary clubs are accepting applications to replace tools and equipment lost in the recent wildfires. With over $100,000 dollars to grant to fire victims, the organization is looking to expand its reach.
The United Rotary Clubs of Southern Oregon have already given out $50,000 dollars to business owners.
The project, called the “Back to Work Program”, is now opening up to include individuals and small businesses with employees. People who apply are eligible to receive up to 5-thousand dollars in tools.
The project aims to help people who are uninsured, under-covered, or do not qualify for enough additional aid to get back in business. The president of the United Rotary Clubs of Southern Oregon, LeAnn Mobley, says coming together to help the community was an easy decision.
“Within two weeks we had completely figured out our structure and who was responsible for what and we were ready to go to work,” Mobley said.
Mobley explained the applications are not just open to businesses like landscapers and contractors, but also people like artists, musicians, and home cleaning businesses.
The collection of ten Rotary clubs have set a fund-raising goal of $1,000,000 dollars to help aid fire victims. Funds will be distributed as soon as possible after they review applications.
If you’re interested in applying or donating to the Back to Work Project visit RotaryRebuildsSouthernOregon.com.
