Jackson Co. Search & Rescue recruiting for mountain bike team

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is trying to add a mountain bike team to aid in search and rescue operations.
Deputies said adding a bike team would give them another option for quickly reaching lost or injured hikers, among other scenarios.
Citizens who are interested in joining the mountain bike team are required to join Jackson County Search and Rescue as a regular member and complete the SAR academy next spring. Bike team members can participate in other SAR functions even if biking isn’t needed.
You can visit JCSO’s website for more information: https://bit.ly/2HCFX7k