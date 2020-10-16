Jackson Co. seeing a record number of voters before election

MEDFORD, Ore. –Jackson County is seeing a record number of voters this year.
That’s the latest from the Jackson County clerk.
The deadline to register to vote was on Tuesday.
Chris Walker tells us around 100 ballots have already been submitted by military personnel and absentee voters who legally have the right to vote first.
Currently, she says the county has over 161,000 registered voters, a significant increase from the presidential election 4 years ago.
“People are interested in this election, but also because Oregon has that automatic voter registration. Our registration counts go up every election because our automatic voter registration here in Oregon,” said Chris Walker, Jackson Co. clerk.
Walker says ballots will be sent out to registered voters on Friday.
Aside from local libraries that have drop boxes for your ballot, a new drop box is in the parking lot behind the Medford Library.
You have until 8 pm on Tuesday, November 3rd to turn your ballot in.
