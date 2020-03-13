Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office taking precautions due to coronavirus

Home
MEDFORD, Ore. — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is taking extra precautions due to coronavirus risk.

The sheriff’s office says it will increase screening during intake at the jail and will step up efforts to keep things sanitary in the facility.

There will also be a temporary hold on processing any new or renewing concealed handgun licenses until March 23rd.

On that day, the sheriff’s office says it will be launching online scheduling services for concealed handgun licenses and fingerprinting.

Patrol deputies will, of course, still respond to calls for service. But the sheriff’s office says it will be encouraging deputies to take precautions to reduce possible exposure.

