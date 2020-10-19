Jackson Co. starts seeding operation on greenway

MEDFORD, Ore. — Jackson County has started its seeding operation on the Bear Creek Greenway, which is expected to happen over three days.
City officials say the seeding started on Monday morning at 10 am and will be done by helicopter.
The operation will start in Central Point and then head south.
Jackson County says the seed being dropped is a blend recommended by local botanists for quick germination and growth.
They say the seeds will stabilize soils by adding large amounts of fuel for next summer.
“This is an important step to continue the effort to restore the Bear Creek Greenway,” said Steve Lambert, Jackson Co. Parks manager. “[The] Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is leading the effort and will be clearing the way ahead of the seeding to make sure everyone is safe.”
For the safety of the public, the trail will be temporarily closed in areas where the seed operation is taking place.
