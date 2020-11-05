Jackson Co. voter turnout nears 79 percent

MEDFORD, Ore. — Voter turnout in Jackson County hit nearly 79 percent this election.
That’s the latest from the Jackson County Elections Office.
Jackson County Clerk Chris Walker says she expects the number to go up slightly until the election is certified at the end of the month.
In 2016, Jackson County had a 77 percent turnout.
In 2012, the county had 80 percent and in 2008, 85 percent.
Walker says this year’s turnout is solid but believes automatic registration hurt the county’s percentage.
“You can bring a person to the water, but you can’t make them drink it. We have made it so easy to vote in Oregon. We allow for easy access of the ballot. They just have to choose to cast that ballot and participate in the election,” said Chris Walker, Jackson Co. clerk.
Walker believes it probably hurt Jackson County’s turnout percentage by 3 to 5 percent, especially in the non-affiliated category.
