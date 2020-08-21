Jackson County added to Oregon’s COVID-19 ‘Watch List’

MEDFORD, Ore. – Oregon health officials will now be paying extra close attention to Jackson County’s coronavirus response.
On August 20, Oregon Governor Kate Brown announced Jackson County was added to the state’s “Watch List.”
Counties are put on the Watch List when COVID-19 is spreading quickly and public health officials can’t trace the spread to specific sources, the governor’s office said.
Jackson County will remain on the Watch List for at least three weeks and until there are two straight weeks where cases are kept to less than 50 per 100,000 people.
Governor Brown said, “As always, I’m urging all Oregonians to continue abiding by state orders and guidelines, including maintaining physical distancing, wearing a face covering, and practicing good hygiene. Remember, we are all in this together.”
The other counties on the Watch List are Baker, Hood River, Jefferson, Malheur, Morrow, Multnomah, and Umatilla Counties.