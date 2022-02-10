Jackson County approves sheriff’s office request for new mobile app

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is planning on creating an app to better inform the community.

During a meeting on February 9, the Jackson County Board of Commissioners approved a service agreement with OCV, LLC to kickstart “The Sheriff App” at the expense of $18,998.

County representatives said the mobile app will be able to reach citizens with push notifications to “alert them of breaking news, important updates, and other emergencies.” There will also be a feature to allow people to submit tips and feedback.

It will cost $6,995 annually to maintain the app.

The county didn’t mention when the app will be available.