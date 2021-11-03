Jackson County assessor remains an elected position

MEDFORD, Ore. – The preliminary results are in for this year’s special election.

In Jackson County, there was only one measure on the ballot for voters to consider, and that was a change to the county assessor’s position. It asked if residents wanted to keep it as an elected position or change it to an appointed position. Jackson County voters chose to keep it as an elected position with just under 55% of the votes.

Overall, voter turnout across the state was slim. Only 26.5% of registered voters turned in a ballot.

In Jackson County, voter turnout was below the statewide average with just over 24%.