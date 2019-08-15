Jackson County: child abuse reports increase at start of school year

MEDFORD, Ore. — The start of the school year is just around the corner… that means packed lunches, shopping for school supplies, and lots of smiling faces.
But for the Children’s Advocacy Center of Jackson County, it’s also the perfect time to talk about safety.
The non-profit says reports of child abuse increase at the start of every school year.
“Most of our children’s waking hours are with teachers and so they are in front of people who are mandatory reporters who are trained to look for and care for our kids,” said Tammi Pitzen, executive director of the Children’s Advocacy Center.
She says the reports can sometimes be double what they were the previous month; the reports come from a wide range of sources whether it’s teachers, bus drivers, or guidance counselors.
“The guidance counselor or counselor of the school might have been concerned last year,” she said. “There’s a gap in the time that they see them. They’re back in, they’re checking in with them.”
While school personnel has to report warning signs of abuse, parents or guardians can be proactive.
“Unexplained marks or injuries on a child [or] if there are huge differences in their behavior,” she said.
However, Pitzen says it’s important not to confuse neglect with poverty.
“Kids who are well taken care of present maybe in not the same manner in kids who have the means to have different kinds of clothes or different hygiene habits,” she said.
And when it comes to safety, Pitzen says your kids are not the only ones who have to do their homework.
“Learn what the procedures and policies are about who is allowed to be alone with your child. Do they require background checks for volunteers? If your child is participating in extra circular activities after school, have those same conversations,” she said.
If you need to make a report about child abuse, reach out to your local law enforcement agency or call the state hotline number at 1-855-503-SAFE or 1-855-503-7233.
