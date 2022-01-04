Jackson County child exploitation case under investigation

WHITE CITY, Ore. – An interagency law enforcement task force is investigating a local child pornography case.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children started the investigation which eventually led to an address in the 700 block of Hedy Jayne in Medford.

The Southern Oregon Child Exploitation Team (SOCET) was activated and on the morning of Tuesday, January 4, a search warrant was served at a residence in the 2500 block of Terrmont Street in White City.

The sheriff’s office said investigators seized close to 47,000 images as evidence in the case.

Possible witnesses and involved parties are being interviewed, deputies said.

JCSO made no mention of any arrests.