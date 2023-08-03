Jackson County commissioners commemorate KOBI-TV NBC5’s 70th anniversary

MEDFORD, Ore. – A special presentation kicked off the latest Jackson County’s Board of Commissioners meeting acknowledging KOBI-TV NBC5’s 70th anniversary this month.

Owner and President Patsy Smullin received a plaque to commemorate the anniversary from commissioners.

All three of the commissioners spoke about the impact our station has had on the community over the decades.

Commissioner Rick Dyer said, “I think KOBI has really been a strong presence in quality broadcasting and quality efforts in bringing not just education but entertainment in informing our public.”

Commissioner Dave Dotterrer said our work on the issues in Jackson County is part of what helps the county move forward.

