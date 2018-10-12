Jackson County Commissioners debate

MEDFORD, Ore. — Candidates for Jackson County Commissioner gathered today at the Medford City Council Chambers.
The group, answering questions about a number of topics, from the housing crisis in the Rogue Valley to forest and fire management.
Candidates only had a minute or a minute in a half to answer questions.
“I just want somebody in office that’s going to help the people and not be so intent on it being Republican…or Democrat…or Independent.”
The auditorium was packed.
The League of Women Voters of the Rogue Valley sponsored the event.
Amanda Rose is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. Amanda graduated from Columbia University earning a Master’s degree in Journalism. She also received a Bachelor’s degree in English with a specialization in literature from the University of British Columbia. She’s a Los Angeles native, but is thrilled to return to the beautiful Pacific Northwest and is passionate about reporting on the criminal justice system.