Jackson County Commissioners grapple with Upper Rogue River management

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Jackson County Commissioners are wrestling with the question of who has the final say in how the Upper Rogue River is used. The Marine Board of Oregon plans to meet with local officials in October to gather input on the river’s management, which has become a contentious issue.

Currently, Rogue Jet Boat Adventures operates jet boat tours on the river, but many residents and river users have raised concerns about the environmental impact and noise pollution caused by these boats. Commissioners recently reviewed a report from Oregon Kitchen Table suggesting that the decision-making power should lie with local communities, but the Marine Board holds the ultimate authority.

According to its website, Oregon Kitchen Table “is the creation of a group of non-partisan, non-profit community organizations dedicated to helping Oregonians have a voice – to share their ideas, opinions, beliefs, and resources in improving Oregon and our communities.”

The Upper Rogue River, particularly the stretch between the old Gold Ray dam site and the Lost Creek Dam, is a popular destination for fishing, swimming, boating, and commercial tours. However, the increased use of jet boats has sparked conflict among river users, with some arguing that it disrupts other recreational activities and harms the environment. The river’s changing conditions due to factors like lower water levels and increased usage have further complicated the issue.

The state of Oregon is now considering potential changes to address these concerns. A group of state agencies, including the Department of State Lands, the Oregon State Marine Board, Oregon Parks and Recreation Department, and Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, have partnered with Oregon’s Kitchen Table to gather feedback from Jackson County residents and visitors about their experiences, values, and desires for the future of the Upper Rogue River.

The Oregon State Marine Board will hold the work session and accept public comment on October 2, beginning at 8:30 a.m. The work session will be held at Rogue Community College Medford Campus, rooms HEC 129 A/B.

