Jackson County Commissioners talk future of Bear Creek Greenway

MEDFORD, Ore. – The future of the Bear Creek Greenway was front and center at the recent Jackson County Commissioners’ work session.

Mike Sellinger from Alta Planning and Design presented survey results and recommendations on the 22.4 mile paved trail linking Ashland to Central Point. Of the 3,000+ people surveyed, many of them were concerned with the Greenway’s safety and maintenance.

The proposed solution involves a multi-agency approach, including park rangers and vegetation management. Funding remains a key question, with a one-time cost of $5.9 million. A special taxing district is being considered to cover the estimated annual costs of $2.1 million. It would cost property owners within the taxing district an estimated $44 to $66 per year based on their property value.

Commissioner Rick Dyer reiterated during the meeting the need for improvements along the Greenway, “I think it’s hard to deny, something does need to be done. And something needs to be done in a way that’s going to be sustainable and as long lasting as it possibly can be.”

The project, Envision Bear Creek, conceived in the wake of devastating wildfires, aims to both preserve the Greenway and address concerns raised by the public.

A PDF of the draft plan can be found on the City of Central Point’s website.

