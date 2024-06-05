Jackson County creeks exceed standard bacteria levels

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Three waterways in Jackson County have exceeded the state standards for bacteria levels when it comes to contact recreation.

According to the Rogue Valley Council of Governments (RVCOG), Natural Resources Department, the routine monthly water quality testing indicates sections of Bear Creek, Griffin Creek, and Jackson Creek have elevated levels of bacteria.

Possible causes of the increased bacteria include pet, livestock or wild animal waste, leaking septic systems, illegal dumping from RVs or portable toilets as well as “any other activity that results in the discharge of fecal matter into creeks or through storm drains.”

Specifically sections of Bear Creek between South Valley View Road in Ashland to Fern Valley Road in Phoenix have been impacted. Additionally Griffin Creek at Beall Lane in Central Point and Jackson Creek between West Ross Lane in Jacksonville to Dean Creek Road in Ashland have higher levels.

More information can be found on the RVCOG Natural Resources Department website.

