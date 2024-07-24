Jackson County Democrats react to Biden’s withdrawal, Harris’ bid

MEDFORD, Ore. – Nationally, elected democrats are coming out largely in support of Vice President Kamala Harris becoming the Democratic nominee for President, including big names like Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi.

Locally democrats are reacting to Harris‘ potential candidacy, with praise and enthusiasm.

Leaders from Jackson County Democrats expressed gratitude for President Biden’s leadership saying he’ll be remembered as “one of the greatest American presidents.”

They say his work on the economy and leadership during the recovery from the pandemic made a difference including in Jackson County.

With Vice President Harris being the current favorite for the Democratic nomination, they say she will be a clear and unmistakable contrast to Former President Donald Trump and his supporters.

“I have detected a huge surge in excitement since President Biden’s announcement,” said Chairman of Jackson County Democrats, David Sours. “Not because people wanted him to go away or something like that, but because this is an opportunity, and it is a moment in history that excites us.”

He says that excitement has already materialized locally, in the form of increased volunteer inquiries and donations.

Jackson County Democrats say despite the tumultuous political landscape nationally, they remain focused on local concerns, like healthcare and affordable housing.

Statewide Tuesday, all 17 Oregon senate democrats officially endorsed Vice President Harris.

