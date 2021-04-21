Jackson County deputies seek hit-and-run suspect

EAGLE POINT, Ore. — Police are trying to track down a hit-and-run suspect in Jackson County.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said on Sunday at about 4:07 a.m., a marked JCSO vehicle was nearly hit by a vehicle that was driving recklessly in the area of Leigh Road and Agate Road.
Deputies pursued the vehicle toward Eagle Point before it crashed into a mobile home at the intersection of Stevens Road and Idlewood Drive. Two people inside the home were injured.
The sheriff’s office said when they approached the vehicle, a blue 2000 Chevrolet Silverado with Nevada plates, they discovered the suspect had fled the scene.
The suspect was described as a white man, 6 feet tall, wearing a baseball cap, a sweater, and jeans. He’s wanted for felony eluding in a vehicle, reckless driving, criminal mischief, hit-and-run with injury, and assault in the fourth degree.
Anyone with further information is asked to call JCSO at 541-776-7206.