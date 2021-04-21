Home
Jackson County deputies seek hit-and-run suspect

Jackson County deputies seek hit-and-run suspect

Crime Local News Top Stories , , ,

EAGLE POINT, Ore. — Police are trying to track down a hit-and-run suspect in Jackson County.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said on Sunday at about 4:07 a.m., a marked JCSO vehicle was nearly hit by a vehicle that was driving recklessly in the area of Leigh Road and Agate Road.

Deputies pursued the vehicle toward Eagle Point before it crashed into a mobile home at the intersection of Stevens Road and Idlewood Drive. Two people inside the home were injured.

The sheriff’s office said when they approached the vehicle, a blue 2000 Chevrolet Silverado with Nevada plates, they discovered the suspect had fled the scene.

The suspect was described as a white man, 6 feet tall, wearing a baseball cap, a sweater, and jeans. He’s wanted for felony eluding in a vehicle, reckless driving, criminal mischief, hit-and-run with injury, and assault in the fourth degree.

Anyone with further information is asked to call JCSO at 541-776-7206.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »