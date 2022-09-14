Jackson County deputy accused of slapping disabled man in holding cell

MEDFORD, Ore. – A Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputy is being accused of slapping a paraplegic man in a jail holding cell.

The Oregonian/Oregon Live reports John Lee Malaer is an advocate for homeless people with disabilities. His representatives said that on July 11, 2019, Malaer was in his wheelchair when he got stuck while trying to catch a bus in Medford.

Reports indicate police were summoned to the scene after Malaer threw stones at a nearby store. Malaer claims he was throwing pebbles to get someone’s attention and help. However, other reports say Malaer was throwing rocks.

After being confronted by Medford police officers, Malaer was taken to the Jackson County Jail on allegations of disorderly conduct and harassment, OregonLive reports.

While Malaer was in jail, he was allegedly the subject of unnecessary force while he was already restrained, paralyzed, and confined to his wheelchair, according to his attorney.

