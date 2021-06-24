Jackson County deputy cleared of wrongdoing in fatal shooting

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – A local deputy who shot and killed a man east of Wimer was cleared of wrongdoing.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s office said on May 18, 2021, at about 11:00 a.m., a deputy went to investigate a reported domestic assault in the 1500 block of Queens Branch Road near Wimer. Before the deputy arrived, the suspect, identified as 32-year-old Rodney Purslow, left the scene in a vehicle.
The injured victim, identified as Purslow’s father, told the deputy his son may be armed and could be a danger to himself.
According to JCSO, the deputy was wrapping up the initial investigation when Purslow returned to the scene in a vehicle while holding a loaded rifle
According to the Jackson County District Attorney’s Office, Purslow disobeyed the deputy’s commands and started to raise the rifle. Reportedly fearing for his safety and that of Purslow’s father, the deputy fired eight shots into the vehicle. Seven of them hit Purslow, killing him.
A grand jury convened on June 24 and found the deputy was fully justified in firing upon Purslow and in compliance with Oregon’s use-of-force laws.