Jackson County deputy sworn in as FBI agent

MEDFORD, Ore. – Investigators have a new tool in their arsenal allowing them to target suspects across state lines.
The Medford Police Department said a new detective has joined the Southern Oregon High Tech Crimes Task Force. On Tuesday, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Detective Gabe Burchfiel was sworn in as a Federal Bureau of Investigation agent. Now, Burchfiel can investigate local crimes that could include activity outside of Oregon, including those that involve children lured over the internet by sexual predators.
“Detective Burchfiel has completed extensive training to obtain certification to conduct forensic examinations of electronic devices – an increasingly common component of criminal cases,” JCSO wrote. “By embedding a detective in the SOHTCTF, JCSO will have better access to high-tech evidence services, reducing the need to contract with outside labs.”
The sheriff’s office said most of the high-tech crimes task force’s cases involve child sexual abuse and exploitation. However, they assist with other cases including homicide and drug trafficking.