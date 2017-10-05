Home
Jackson County District Attorney say toxicology is key in double homicide investigation

Medford, Ore.-  Today the investigation continues into a double homicide in Ashland this past Saturday.

Jackson County Sheriff’s are preparing to hand the case over the Jackson County District Attorney’s Office once reports are complete in the near future.

Today NBC5 News spoke with the District Attorney’s Office and they say that they know the community wants answers. As they begin their work to give the community those answers, the biggest thing they’re waiting on before they review the case is the toxicology results.

Jeremy Mackiewicz of the Jackson County District Attorney’s Office tells NBC5 news, “I don’t necessarily need that to review everything but it’s probably an important fact since people are gunna have questions about it.”

The Jackson County District Attorney’s office says the community can expect to hear more detailed results in about three weeks and toxicology results should be in within 90 days.

