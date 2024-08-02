Jackson County Emergency Manager Holly Powers moving to Pacific Power

MEDFORD, Ore.- Jackson County Emergency Manager Holly Powers is leaving her role with Jackson County for an Emergency Manger position with Pacific Power.

According to a LinkedIn post from Powers, she is thankful for the last three years with the county and she is looking forward to the next stage in her career.

Powers says in her time, the county has strengthened, repaired and built connections and programs that will continue to grow.

With Powers leaving, Jackson County has posted an opening for the position.

The county is looking for someone who is available for 24-hour on-call response to county wide emergency events.

NBC5 reached out to Powers, but she says she’s unable to comment.

