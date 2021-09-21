Jackson County employment rate above pre-pandemic level

MEDFORD, Ore. – The number of jobs in Jackson County is now above pre-pandemic levels.
The Oregon Employment Department said the total payroll employment in Jackson County rose by 660 jobs in August, making the county one of just a handful of Oregon counties that are now above their pre-pandemic total payroll employment level in August 2019.
Over the past year, payroll employment in Jackson County rose by 4,840 jobs, a gain of 5.7%.
According to the OED, the most notable gains were in retail, leisure and hospitality, professional and business services, and government.
In Josephine County, about 990 jobs were added over the past year. The gains leave the county 560 jobs below the August 2019 pre-pandemic total.
Douglas County has gained back 59% of the jobs lost in March and April 2020 at the onset of the COVID-19 crisis.
September’s statewide employment numbers will be released on October 19. County and metropolitan area data will be available on October 26.