Jackson County expects to get pediatric COVID-19 vaccines this week

MEDFORD, Ore. – The pediatric COVID-19 vaccine is expected to arrive in Jackson County this week.

Parents and guardians of kids between the ages of 5 and 11 can reach out to their pediatrician, primary care provider, or pharmacist for questions about availability. Jackson County Public Health said it would start officering appointments for the pediatric dose once the vaccine arrives.

However, some local centers are already giving it out.

This past Friday, Josephine County Public Health had 200 doses provided by Yamhill County Public Health. But it‘s expecting an additional 2,400 doses from the federal government this week.

In Klamath County, Sky Lakes Medical center said it began giving out the pediatric doses last Wednesday. The pediatric vaccine is reportedly available at the following locations in Klamath County: Walmart Pharmacy, Klamath Tribal Health Clinic for Chiloquin residents, Wholesome Family Medicine for established patients, and Sanford Children’s Clinic for established patients.

In Siskiyou County, pediatric doses will be available during a clinic on November 10. Vaccinations may be available at other healthcare providers before then. Visit https://www.co.siskiyou.ca.us/publichealth/page/covid-19-vaccine-information for more information.

Pfizer’s pediatric dose is one-third the size of the approved adult dose. Like most adult vaccines it requires two doses. This one will be given out three weeks apart.